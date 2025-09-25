E-Paper | September 25, 2025

YouTubers booked for skipping probe

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 25, 2025 Updated September 25, 2025 08:25am

LAHORE: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has booked three YouTubers/social media influencers for their alleged involvement in “unregulated online trading and gambling online apps”.

The agency has registered cases against YouTubers Rajab Butt, Anas and Huraira under sections of PECA.

“Investigations were already underway against these YouTubers for promoting gambling and illegal apps,” it said and added during the investigation, three notices were sent to them.

All three YouTubers failed to appear before NCCIA during the inquiry, it said and added the cases had been registered and steps initiated to bring the accused back to Pakistan.

The NCCIA has already arrested YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai and YouTuber Mudassar Hassan for allegedly promoting the gambling apps encouraging the youth to invest in schemes that lack regulatory cover.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025

