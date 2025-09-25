MPA, his son among 27 booked for ‘bid to occupy mosque land’

TOBA TEK SINGH: Jhang Bazaar police on Wednesday registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-backed MPA Rana Abdul Razzaq from PP-117, his son and 25 others on the charge of attempting to occupy the land of Minhajul Quran Noori mosque located in Gulfishan Colony, Faisalabad.

Complainant Ghareeb Nawaz claimed in the FIR registered under sections 506/B, 337A(i), 148 and 149 of the PPC that the suspects wanted to occupy the mosque’s land.

He alleged that the attackers severely tortured several persons, including some Naat Khawans, who were participating in a Naat contest, with steel rods and clubs.

As a result, a number of persons were injured, including the Naat Khawans.

He said the mosque was being run under the administration of Tehreek-i-Minhajul Quran.

No arrest has so far been reported.

CAPITAL PUNISHMENT: Gojra Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Rasool Warraich on Wednesday handed down death sentence to a man in a dacoity-cum-murder case.

As per the prosecution, the convict, Sajid Ali of Chak 95-JB, had shot dead a teacher, Rashid Mehmood, employed at the Government High School at Chak 363-JB over resistance during a robbery on Gojra-Faisalabad Road near Chak 282-JB.

The victim was returning after selling his sacrificial animals in Faisalabad cattle market by a car.

The court also ordered the convict to pay Rs500,000 as compensation to the heirs of the murdered man.

The court, separately, awarded the convict a seven-year jail term, with Rs 50,000 fine on robbery charge.

The court acquitted a co-accused, Arif Javed, giving him the benefit of doubt.

ELECTROCUTED: A gypsy man of Chiniot, was allegedly electrocuted in Tandlianwala tehsil’s Chak 497-GB on Tuesday night.

Mamukanjan police say a farmer, Muhammad Nawaz, had installed live electric wires around his maize crop at Chak 497-GB.

A gypsy couple, Kaifee Nazar and his wife Salma Bibi, were passing through fields when Nazar touched the electrified fence, suffering a massive electric shock that proved fatal. However, his wife remained safe.

MURDER-SUICIDE: A man killed his young wife and minor son before taking his life in Jhang on Wednesday.

Quoting neighbours, Qila Pathana Wala police said the couple would often clash over unknown reasons.

Ashraf Manoka (25) first slaughtered his wife and minor son Muhammad Zain and then hanged himself.

A spokesperson for Faisalabad police range said Shahnaz Bibi (27) was a divorcee who married Manoka some time ago. Four years old Zain was from her first husband.

RPO Zeshan Asghar has called for a report into the incident from the Jhang DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani.

TOPPERS REWARDED: Faisalabad Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar handed over seven electric scooties to the top position-holders in the annual intermediate examination in Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday.

All seven position-holders were students of the government higher secondary schools or colleges.

