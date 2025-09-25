Gujrat rain gauge 15km away from city centre

GUJRAT: The local administration has sought the relocation of a rain gauge from the Hafiz Hayat Campus of University of Gujrat (UoG) to the deputy commissioner office as the civic authorities find it difficult to measure rain in different areas of the city.

Official sources said that during the recent urban flooding caused by the heavy downpour earlier this month, there was a huge difference in rain measurement figures as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was quoting much low rain on the basis of Met office readings as compared to the rainfall data being measured by the Gujrat Municipal Corporation (GtMC).

They said such a huge difference in the rainfall figures had caused an embarrassing situation for the district administration as well as the provincial government.

Since Gujrat is located at the foothill of Kashmir mountains, storm water usually flows through different channels passing through the city outskirts, an official of the land revenue department. He said any diversion or overflow in these storm water channels causes serious trouble to the city that’s drainage system which is insufficient to tackle the urban flooding.

In such a situation, the most important gauge to ascertain the rainfall is installed at a distance of at least 15 km from city’s Jail Chowk, the center point of rainfall and urban flooding in the city whereas the offices of district administration, courts and others public institutions are also locate near the Jail Chowk.

On the direction of Gujrat DC Nurulain Qureshi, Gujrat Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue ADCR Khizer Hayat Bhatti has formally written a letter to the regional directorate of the Pakistan Meteorological Department in Lahore seeking relocation of the rain gauge from UoG to the DC office.

In the letter, the ADCR proposed to the regional met office in Lahore that in order to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the rainfall data, the gauge either be shifted to the DC office from the UoG or a new garage be built at the DC office that will help monitor the rainfall and inundation.

IT returns: In line with the vision of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman to enhance tax compliance through public engagement and awareness, the Regional Tax Office (RTO) of Gujranwala organised a city-wide flag march aimed at promoting timely filing of income tax returns.

The march covered the main artery of Gujranwala, from Chan Da Qila to Wazirabad. Banners promoting income tax return filing, by Individuals and Associations of Persons within due date i.e. 30th September, were prominently displayed on FBR vehicles.Yasmin Fatima, the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Gujranwala, remarked: “This flag march was not just a ceremonial event—it was a call for action. We urged all citizens to take advantage of the digital and in-person resources made available for timely filing and to play their role in national development.”

Muhammad Majid, Commissioner Inland Revenue, underscored the significance of public outreach in fostering compliance.

Waqas Hanif, Commissioner Inland Revenue, stressed the urgency of timely compliance.

In a joint expression of support, Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners Inland Revenue emphasized the collective effort behind the campaign.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025