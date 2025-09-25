Two Lasbela varsity students injured in clash

KHUZDAR: Two students were injured in a clash with police in Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences on Wednesday.

Police later arrested six students on charges of vandalism, though the students’ group, Baloch Students Action Committee (BSAC), alleged the number of detainees was much higher.

The group has been demonstrating for several days against the suspension of multiple students by the university administration.

According to BSAC, the dispute began on Sept 16 when the university administration with the help of police forcibly ended a commemorative event for renowned poet Mubarak Qazi and suspended several students following the clash, sparking the protests.

As BSAC members attempted to set up a protest camp inside the university, the administration again called in police, who used batons and tear-gas shells to disperse the protesters. Videos circulating on social media showed students running inside the campus while gunfire could be heard.

Students claimed that two of their colleagues were injured due to police firing.

However, DSP Hasil Khan denied any firing, stating that only baton charge and tear gas were used to disperse the violent crowd.

The police officer said six students were arrested following the clash on charges of vandalism.

