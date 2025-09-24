NCCIA arrests PTI activist Falak Javed in Azma Bokhari video case: lawyer

PTI social media activist Falak Javed Khan has been arrested by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in a case pertaining to the fake videos of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari being uploaded on social media, her lawyer said on Wednesday.

The PTI alleged that she was arrested in Islamabad last night.

Her lawyer, Advocate Mian Ali Ashfaq, confirmed to Dawn.com today that she was arrested in the fake videos case.

“My team and I will appear in Lahore District Court tomorrow in Falak Javed’s case. We will provide full legal assistance in Falak Javed’s case. If NCCIA applies for Falak Javed’s physical remand, we will oppose it. The case is being reviewed from all angles,” he said.

The Punjab minister had sought action last year in July against the persons involved in sharing her edited images on social media. She alleged that Falak edited and spread her images on social media. She said a request was made to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the Peca (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) to take action against Falak and others, but the agency did not take any action.

The minister argued that she had been defamed on social media and that her constitutional rights had been violated. Her petition asked the court to order the FIA to take action against the respondents and submit a compliance report.