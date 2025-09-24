E-Paper | September 24, 2025

CII declares withholding tax on transactions ‘un-Islamic’

Irfan Sadozai Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 06:56pm

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Wednesday declared withholding tax on money transfers and withdrawals “un-Islamic” during a meeting of the body, according to a press release.

The CII made this decision and others at its 243rd meeting today, which was presided over by CII Chairman Allama Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, the press release read.

“The council declared the withholding tax imposed on withdrawal or transfer of money as excessive and declared it un-Islamic,” the press release read.

As per the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), withholding tax is an advance payment of tax deducted at the time of economic activities specified under certain sections of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990.

According to the CII, decisions were also taken on matters including components in insulin made from pork, the amendment of the diyat law (blood money) and keeping copies of the Holy Quran clean after they have been used for testimony.

“The council did not agree with the proposed amendment bill [to] the diyat law. The council is of the opinion that the Islamic amounts of diyat, namely gold, silver and camels, should remain included in the law, while the bill has deleted silver and made the un-Islamic amount of gold a standard,” the press release read.

Separately, the [CII] expressed reservations over the decision of a two-member bench of the Supreme Court on September 11, 2025, saying that “making iddah and maintenance mandatory for a non-consummated woman in the event of divorce is against the Quran and Sunnah”, the press release read.

In a landmark judgement, the Supreme Court ruled that a woman’s right to maintenance (Nafaqa) was neither contingent upon consummation or ‘Rukhsati’ (bridal departure) nor was it subject to her husband’s discretion.

Additionally, the CII declared that human milk storage institutions can be established under specific conditions, but noted that there needs to be mandatory legislation first, with the council included in the process, to “prevent corruption”.

At the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the council also recommended that a ringtone should be developed that instructs citizens to respect flags and banners with holy words on them during the month of Rabbiul Awwal.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...