UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla attacks

The United Nations has called for an investigation into alleged drone attacks against a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, saying anyone responsible for the “violations” should be held accountable, AFP reports.

“There must be an independent, impartial and thorough investigation into the reported attacks and harassment by drones and other objects” on the Global Sumud Flotilla, which said a dozen explosions were heard around its ships, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said in a statement.