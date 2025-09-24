E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Pain management clinic at LGH

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:24am

LAHORE: An advanced pain management clinic has been inaugurated at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in collaboration with the Anesthesia, ICU, Pain Management and Orthopedics departments.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal said that the clinic would offer relief to chronic pain patients who had been suffering for years.

He said that this facility was not available in any public sector hospital across Punjab except the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore.

Under the Punjab government’s policy, Prof Afzal said, all medical services at this clinic would be provided free of cost. The clinic represented a revolutionary step toward providing safe, modern, and non-surgical treatment options to patients, he added.

Prof Jodat Saleem and Prof Mian Hanif highlighted the importance of the clinic not only for patient care, but also as a reference center for postgraduate medical training.

Prof Khalid Bashir and Dr Shehzad Anwar explained that the clinic was equipped with modern, internationally-recognised pain management technologies.

These include c-arm guided procedures for real-time imaging, allowing accurate targeting of pain sites, and ultrasound-guided interventions for treating nerves and soft tissues effectively.

The medical experts said that the clinic also offered radio frequency ablation (RFA) to deactivate specific nerves and provide long-term relief.

Special protocols were in place for managing cancer-related complex pain, and advanced techniques would be employed for conditions like chronic back pain, joint disorders, and failed back syndrome.

The event was attended by a large number of healthcare professionals, including PINS Executive Director Prof Asif Bashir, MS Prof Faryad Hussain, Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Prof Nazish Saqleen, Dr Shehzad Anwar, Dr Khalid Kazmi, Dr Tayyaba Waseem, Dr Shiraz Malik, Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Laila Shafiq.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

THE tragic loss of civilian lives in explosions in KP’s Tirah valley highlights the need for greater transparency...
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...