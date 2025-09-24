Pain management clinic at LGH

LAHORE: An advanced pain management clinic has been inaugurated at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) in collaboration with the Anesthesia, ICU, Pain Management and Orthopedics departments.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Ameeruddin Medical College (AMC) Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal said that the clinic would offer relief to chronic pain patients who had been suffering for years.

He said that this facility was not available in any public sector hospital across Punjab except the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore.

Under the Punjab government’s policy, Prof Afzal said, all medical services at this clinic would be provided free of cost. The clinic represented a revolutionary step toward providing safe, modern, and non-surgical treatment options to patients, he added.

Prof Jodat Saleem and Prof Mian Hanif highlighted the importance of the clinic not only for patient care, but also as a reference center for postgraduate medical training.

Prof Khalid Bashir and Dr Shehzad Anwar explained that the clinic was equipped with modern, internationally-recognised pain management technologies.

These include c-arm guided procedures for real-time imaging, allowing accurate targeting of pain sites, and ultrasound-guided interventions for treating nerves and soft tissues effectively.

The medical experts said that the clinic also offered radio frequency ablation (RFA) to deactivate specific nerves and provide long-term relief.

Special protocols were in place for managing cancer-related complex pain, and advanced techniques would be employed for conditions like chronic back pain, joint disorders, and failed back syndrome.

The event was attended by a large number of healthcare professionals, including PINS Executive Director Prof Asif Bashir, MS Prof Faryad Hussain, Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Prof Nazish Saqleen, Dr Shehzad Anwar, Dr Khalid Kazmi, Dr Tayyaba Waseem, Dr Shiraz Malik, Dr Abdul Aziz and Dr Laila Shafiq.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025