Cath Lab starts operations in Sahiwal with first-ever angiography

SAHIWAL: Muhammad Zaffar, a 35-year-old resident of Pakpattan, became the first patient to undergo an angiography procedure at the newly-established Cath Lab at the Sahiwal Institute of Cardiology (SIC).

Around 100-bed cardiac institute will cater to the needs of 6.7 million population in three districts of Sahiwal division.

The first-ever procedure on Muhammad Zafar, led by Prof Dr Imran Waheed, was completed successfully in just 12 minutes.

Commissioner Dr Asif Tufail, PML-N MPA Qasim Nadeem and other dignitaries from the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital witnessed the milestone.

SMC Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Akhter told Dawn the angiographies of three patients, including Shahid Ahmed (48) from Fateh Sher and Hanaan (36) from Jewan City Sahiwal, were conducted successfully. All three patients are expected to be discharged within 24 hours from the

Cath Lab.

Speaking to Dawn from their ward, all three patients expressed satisfaction with their treatment.

The SIC was initiated in the 2022-23 fiscal year on the premises of the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital (STH) with investment of Rs1.25m by the government.

Extra funds worth Rs400m were allocated for the angiography machine necessary to run Cath Lab. The project was reportedly conceptualised by former PML-N MPA Malik Nadeem Kamran in the party’s previous term.

The Cath Lab, equipped with advanced DSLR technology, is staffed by cardiac specialists, doctors, paramedics and technicians.

Reports suggest that the lab and the cardiology institute would benefit millions of people who previously had to travel to Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad for these procedures.

Dr Ilyas Anjum, the medical superintendent, said the SIC comprised two primary components—cardiac surgery and cardiology, the first part would become operational next week while the second had already commenced operations.

Dawn has learnt that the Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department had approved 536 posts, including 83 class IV employees, 98 paramedics, 197 doctors and admin staff, and 158 nursing staff. Currently, only 85 employees are working, resulting in a significant staffing shortage of 85pc.

Dr Akhter mentioned that there were two pathways to fill these vacancies: either through central recruitment in Lahore or by delegating authority to local administration to hire workforce for the vacant posts.

Sources close to the situation indicated that a pressing issue was the need for an operational budget to run the SIC, which aims at providing free medicine and treatment to the patients. It is reported that extra Rs830m is still needed to fully run the SIC.

The principal has formally requested additional funds for various categories, including Rs50m for janitorial and security services, Rs700m for the purchase of drugs and Rs9m for IT equipment.

MPA Malik Qasim said additional funds were crucial for ongoing operations and they were raising the issue of funds in the parliament as well as with the chief minister and other authorities.

Azmat Mahmood, provincial secretary, told Dawn by phone that the department had proposed Rs100m for the operational cost to finance department and hoped that the funds for the facility would be available soon.

