September 23, 2025

Former umpire Harold ‘Dickie’ Bird dies aged 92

Published September 23, 2025
Umpire Dickie Bird rings the five minute bell during play on the first day of the first cricket Test match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London on May 21, 2015. — AFP/File
Former Test umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire County Cricket Club announced on Tuesday.

Bird was one of the best-known and most respected officials in the game, standing in 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

Yorkshire issued a statement on their website saying Bird, “one of cricket’s most beloved figures”, had died peacefully at home.

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history,” the club said.

“He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named president of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction.”

Bird played for English counties Yorkshire and Leicestershire but made his name as an international umpire.

“Over a distinguished career, he officiated in 66 Test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals — earning the admiration of players and fans alike for his integrity, humour, and unmistakable style,” Yorkshire’s statement said.

ESPNcricinfo also posted about Bird on X.

“[Marylebone Cricket Club] is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Harold “Dickie” Bird,” Lord’s Cricket Ground posted on X.

“An Honorary Life Member of the Club, Dickie enjoyed an illustrious career as an umpire and was one of the most popular officials in the history of the game.”

