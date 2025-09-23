Beyond the flashlights

WHILE attention is drawn to the second phase of CPEC following the recent meeting of the Pakistani and Chinese leadership in Beijing, let us focus on the technical skills and education opportunities that are being brought in. The collaboration between Pakistan and China is aimed at transforming vocational training, language education and technical collaboration between the two countries.

Language is more than just words. It is a gateway to greater understanding and opportunity. In view of this fact, one of the biggest waves in the Pakistan-China TVET (technical vocational education and training) collaboration is investment in learning Mandarin across Pakistan. Thousands of Pakistani students should be able to gain access to structured courses that align with international proficiency standards, opening doors to academic programmes, scholarships and jobs connected with China — jobs in China, with Chinese companies working in Pakistan and also with global Chinese companies in need of people having equal proficiency in English and Mandarin.

In addition to students, Pakistani teachers can access further training to become proficient Mandarin instructors, a critical step that can sustain and expand language education in the long run. This kind of capacity building is what turns short-term programmes into initiatives that bring lasting change.

Imagine enrolling in a diploma or degree programme and studying in Pakistan but getting to spend your final year immersed in a Chinese university. This is precisely what many students in Pakistan can expect from joint academic programmes springing up in fields like software technology, drone applications, agriculture, medical laboratory and pharmacy.

Specifically, in the second phase, there are 14 major projects from diverse fields including language training, e-commerce, software technology, drone applications, agriculture, pharmacy, nursing, non-ferrous metallurgy and intelligent mining. Each project varies in scale, duration, funds and expected impact, targeting not only student training but also faculty development, digital course creation and joint curriculum design.

The estimated economic value of these projects is over 21 million RMB (approximately $3 million) annually. Institutions like Guangzhou Polytechnic University, Wuhan Technical College of Communication and Pingziang Health Vocational College are pioneering technical diploma collaborations in software technology, drone applications and medical laboratory technology respectively. The proposed programme length ranges from three to four years.

These projects revolve around curriculum co-development, digital course creation, professional qualification standardisation, student exchange schemes, enhanced exposure to advanced technologies and practical training. In health-related fields, institutions such as the Beijing Vocational College of Labour and Social Security and Sichuan Vocational College of Health and Rehabilitation will be executing short-term digital training courses to upskill Pakistani professionals in smart health techniques and nursing. These tailored courses provide flexible learning opportunities focusing on immediate vocational needs.

The programmes feature co-developed curricula and professional qualification standards that are recognised in both countries, and the digital learning components are designed for accessibility and quality.

However, not everyone can commit to multi-year deg­re­­es. This challen­-ge can be addr­e­ssed through digital short course, allo­wing skilled professionals in fields such as e-commerce, hea­l­t­h­­care, nursing and agriculture to upgrade their competencies through well-designed digital offerings that can be fitted around their schedules. In an increasingly expensive world, we need such increasing training flexibility.

E-commerce and skills competitions add an innovative edge to learning and the idea is not only to incentivise but also to encourage Pakistani and Chinese learners to interact and engage while learning.

For Pakistan, the Pakistan-China collaboration in the technical skills sector is both an opportunity and a wakeup call. Our youth must grasp these chances to upgrade skills that align with future economies.

Technical and vocational skills institutes across the country must embrace these programmes and push for greater cooperation. At our end, we’ll support smooth student mobility and encourage faculty to maximise the benefits of the partnerships in various trades signed under CPEC’s second phase.

The writer is the chairperson of the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025