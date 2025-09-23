World Bank opens regional hub

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank announced on Monday the opening of a new regional hub in Riyadh, to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP) region.

The Riyadh Hub brings the World Bank’s leadership closer to country teams, clients and regional partners. The MENAAP’s regional Vice President and regional practice directors have relocated to Riyadh, marking a new chapter in the World Bank’s operational footprint. The Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional office.

“Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation.,” said Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, Ousmane Dione. “It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge,” he said.

