3,200 schools reopened, says CM Bugti

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that unnecessary posts in various government departments are being abolished and 3,200 non-functional schools have been reopened and made functional in the province.

Speaking to students of various educational institutions on Monday, the chief minister said the youth represent the country’s future, and the government is committed to shielding them from negative propaganda.

“We have made over 3,200 non-functional schools functional and now classes have been started in just one year,” Mr Bugti said.

He pledged that no school in the province will remain non-functional after December this year. Additionally, he said, the process of merit-based recruitment of 16,000 teachers has been completed,” the chief minister said.

He said the province’s youth are full of talent but they have long been deprived of opportunities. To address this issue, he said, the provincial government has launched a Youth Policy which is meant to provide better access of the youth to education, skills and employment and also established Balochistan’s first Women Endowment Fund to ensure women’s economic empowerment and progress.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2025