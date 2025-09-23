E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Inter back on track, Pellegrini earns Roma derby glory

MILAN: Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco (R) scores against Sassuolo during their Serie A match at the San Siro Stadium.—Reuters
MILAN: Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco (R) scores against Sassuolo during their Serie A match at the San Siro Stadium.—Reuters

MILAN: Inter Milan kick-started their Serie A campaign with a 2-1 home win over Sassuolo on Sunday, in a game where the hosts wasted plenty of opportunities and conceded a late goal but held on to earn the much-needed three points.

Cristian Chivu’s Inter had suffered two consecutive league losses to lose ground early in the title race, but followed up their midweek Champions League win over Ajax Amsterdam with another victory.

Federico Dimarco gave Inter a 14th-minute lead but despite creating a host of chances, they had to wait for Carlos Augusto’s deflected goal nine minutes from time to go 2-0 up, with Walid Cheddira’s strike in the 84th minute making for a nervy ending.

Inter are 10th in the standings on six points after four games, four off leaders Juventus, while second-placed Napoli have nine points and were hosting Pisa on Monday.

Italy international Dimarco, who loves to attack from full-back, coolly slotted home his first goal of the season from Petar Sucic’s neat layoff after a sweeping Inter move.

Inter pushed for more but goalkeeper Arijanet Muric kept the hosts at bay, with two second-half saves from a Pio Esposito overhead kick and Augusto keeping Sassuolo in the game.

Inter keeper Josep Martinez made a flying save to deny Andrea Pinamonti’s header, a reminder to Chivu how fragile his side’s lead was, and Lautaro Martinez was introduced from the bench.

Martinez then served up a perfect ball only for Carlos Augusto to fire his shot straight at the keeper, but the Brazilian made up for his error minutes later when another dizzying run ended with his shot going in off defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Domenico Berardi played a delightful one-two with Cheddira to send the Moroccan through on goal and the substitute made no mistake but Sassuolo were unable to deny Inter the win.

Earlier, Lorenzo Pellegrini fired AS Roma to victory in the derby with Lazio, the former captain coming in from the cold with the only goal in a 1-0 win at a boisterous Stadio Olimpico.

One point behind Roma in fifth are Atalanta who reintroduced Ademola Lookman to the action late in a 3-0 win at Torino, a sign of peace after the Nigeria forward tried, and failed, to force a summer move to Inter.

Como rallied to win 2-1 at Fiorentina with a stoppage-time goal from Jayden Addai and promoted Cremonese remained unbeaten after a 0-0 draw with Parma that newly signed Jamie Vardy sat out.

