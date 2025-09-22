E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Russia, after Western Palestinian state recognition move, says it still backs a two-state solution

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 03:02pm

Russia still believes that a two-state solution is the only way to settle the conflict in the Middle East, the Kremlin has said, after it was asked about a decision by some Western countries to recognise a Palestinian state, Reuters reports.

“We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This remains our approach, and we believe that it is the only possible way to find a solution to this extremely complex, long-standing conflict, which is now perhaps at its most acute and tragic stage in its entire history.”

