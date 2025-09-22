E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Islamabad ATC issues bailable arrest warrant for PTI’s Asad Qaiser over 2023 Judicial Complex clashes

Tahir Naseer Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 02:54pm
Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser speaks to the media in Peshawar. — APP/File
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday issued a bailable arrest warrant for PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser in a case related to the March 2023 clashes outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Hours-long clashes took place between PTI workers and the Islamabad police on March 18, 2023, when former prime minister Imran Khan arrived at the FJC to attend a hearing in the first Toshakhana case, in which he was later arrested in August that year and has been behind bars since then.

The same day, the Punjab police personnel had entered Imran’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, which had also been the venue of a chaotic stalemate between the cops and the PTI just days before.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over today’s hearing. Advocate Sardar Masroof Khan, Amna Ali and others appeared as the legal team for the PTI leaders, while Advocate Sardar Muhammad Razzaq was present as former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi’s counsel.

The judge issued a bailable arrest warrant for Qaiser, ordering that he be produced before the court.

The judge accepted the applications seeking exemption from appearance for Elahi, former finance minister Asad Umar and PTI’s Shibli Faraz, who was recently disqualified from his role as the Senate opposition leader.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the proceedings till October 6.

The case, registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department police station under Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, had also named Imran.

A letter had been written to the law ministry about the proceedings against the ex-premier and a response was awaited.

ATA case over Federal Judicial Complex violence

As of March 22, 2023, the Islamabad Police had arrested a total of 316 PTI supporters for allegedly attacking police officers and causing chaos outside the FJC.

The case had also invoked sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 395 (punishment for dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred rupees), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The first information report (FIR) named 18 people involved in causing damage to the FJC, 22 others involved in causing damage in the FJC’s parking area and lighting up fires, and 19 others involved in allegedly injuring police officials. It also mentioned that stones, lighters and bottles filled with petrol were recovered from some of them.

