‘It was a trap’: Imran again claims ‘unknown men’ were stationed outside FJC to kill him

PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged on Monday that a “trap” had been laid out at the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), where he arrived on Saturday to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case, adding that “na maloom afraad” (unknown people) had been stationed outside to kill him.

Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday after the former prime minister arrived at the FJC to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case. A day ago, Imran alleged that he did not disembark from his vehicle at the FJC because “unknown people” were positioned there with plans to kill him.

In a video address today, Imran showed a video of a large number of people gathered inside the FJC alongside police officials in riot control gear. He questioned why such people were allowed inside the complex and called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice.

“I say again to my CJP that what happened with me at the FJC, it was a plan to kill me — a trap. When you investigate these na maloom afraad (unknown people) then you will find out yourself what their plan was.

“It wasn’t [to put me in] jail but to kill [me]. If I keep being exposed like this then it won’t take too long, they will be successful and then who will be responsible?”

Imran said that the men clad in plain shalwar kameez were present as he began to enter the judicial complex, adding that “police suddenly started attacking us and then a colleague of mine quickly came and signaled [for us] to escape”.

“Why did he signal [for us] to escape? Because he understood this was a trap.”

Imran further said that the purpose of the “approximately 20” men was to carry out another attempt on his life. “I know who they were and what their purpose was. Their purpose was the same as the attempt to kill me in Wazirabad.”

The PTI chief said that every kind of measure was being used to somehow remove him from the political arena.

He requested CJP Bandial to permit him to attend court hearings via video link, adding that he was ready to “answer for every single case”.

Secondly, the PTI chief said there was a police crackdown and raids were under way on the homes of party office-bearers and workers since yesterday. He said that the party only had hope from the judiciary.

“We are collecting all evidence of the kind of violence they inflicted and will send them to international human rights organisations today,” he said, adding that the European Union was being approached in this regard as well.

Imran also directed the PTI’s overseas chapters to approach their local politicians and alert them about the “human rights violations” in Pakistan.

The PTI chief also said that there were attempts to pit his party against the army. “They (the government) are fully trying to turn the army against us,” he added.