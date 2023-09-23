DAWN.COM Logo

Parvez Elahi’s remand extended in Judicial Complex attack case

Malik Asad Published September 23, 2023 Updated September 23, 2023 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday extended the judicial remand of former Punjab chief minister Punjab Pervaiz Elahi in a case registered against him for allegedly inciting violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC).

Mr Elahi was produced before ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who remarked that the court had granted post-arrest bail to the ex-CM and inquired whether his surety bonds were deposited or not.

Mr Elahi’s counsel Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan told the court that since his client was arrested in another case by the Punjab Anti Corruption Establishment, the bail bonds have not been submitted yet.

Mr Elahi informed the judge he was suffering from digestive disorder and was not allowed homemade food.

He further claimed the jail administration had constructed a wall along the window of his barrack to suffocate the environment.

The PTI leader also complained that a stranger had been deployed outside his cell to breach his privacy.

The judge remarked that he would seek a report from jail authorities on his complaints.

The court adjourned the proceeding till October 13.

Later, talking to the media, Mr Elahi said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif were responsible for the hike in electricity costs.

He said skyrocketing inflation has broken the backbone of the middle class.In response to a question as to whether he would be released before the elections, he replied that only Allah knows when he will get out of jail and said that in the current situation, every politician should obtain the pre-arrest bail.

Published in Dawn, September 23th, 2023

