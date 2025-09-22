E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Syria to select new parliament on Oct 5

AFP Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am

DAMASCUS: Syria is set to hold the selection process for a transitional parliament on October 5, in accordance with a constitutional declaration announced earlier this year, the electoral commission said on Sunday.

The People’s Assembly of Syria was dissolved by the country’s new Islamist authorities who seized power after ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive last December.

The upcoming legislature, which will serve for a five-year transitional period, will comprise 210 lawmakers — 140 designated by local committees supervised by the electoral commission and 70 directly nominated by interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The process will be held on October 5 “in the electoral districts of Syria’s provinces”, the commission wrote on its Telegram channel. It did not specify if all provinces would take part.

In late August, the government announced that the selection would be delayed in the Druze-majority province of Sweida — the site of deadly clashes in July — and in the Kurdish-held regions of Raqa and Hasakeh, due to the security and political situation.

The system for appointing the interim parliament has been a target of major criticism by the opposition and civil society groups, which have denounced the concentration of powers in the president’s hands and insufficient representation of the country’s ethnic and religious minorities.

According to the constitutional declaration adopted in March, the transitional parliament will have a renewable mandate of 30 months.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...