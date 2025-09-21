E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Lapid blames Israeli government for Palestinian state recognition

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 10:06pm

The recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Australia and Canada is a “political disaster” caused by the Israeli government, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid says, Al Jazeera reports.

“A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this through smart and serious work, professional diplomatic dialogue, and proper public diplomacy,” Lapid said on X. “The government that brought upon us the worst security disaster in our history is now also bringing upon us the most severe diplomatic crisis ever.”

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...