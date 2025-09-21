Lapid blames Israeli government for Palestinian state recognition

The recognition of a Palestinian state by the UK, Australia and Canada is a “political disaster” caused by the Israeli government, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid says, Al Jazeera reports.

“A functioning Israeli government could have prevented this through smart and serious work, professional diplomatic dialogue, and proper public diplomacy,” Lapid said on X. “The government that brought upon us the worst security disaster in our history is now also bringing upon us the most severe diplomatic crisis ever.”