PPP’s Humayun Khan reiterates party’s demand of using BISP to help flood survivors

Amid app­arent reluctance by the federal government to use the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) to help the flood survivors, the PPP has once again urged the Centre to disburse stipends among displaced citizens via the “efficient and proven” BISP.

PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan reiterated his party’s demand that relief activities should be fast-tracked through the BISP, named after former premier late Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the federal government should provide immediate financial assistance to the flood-affected families through the BISP. He emphasised the BISP was a “proven, transparent, and efficient mechanism capable of delivering direct support” to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

“This is not the time for political point-scoring. It is a time for solidarity and action. The government must mobilise all available resources to assist those in need through BISP’s transparent system,” he added.

