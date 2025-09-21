E-Paper | September 21, 2025

PPP’s Humayun Khan reiterates party’s demand of using BISP to help flood survivors

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 10:45am

Amid app­arent reluctance by the federal government to use the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) to help the flood survivors, the PPP has once again urged the Centre to disburse stipends among displaced citizens via the “efficient and proven” BISP.

PPP Secretary General Humayun Khan reiterated his party’s demand that relief activities should be fast-tracked through the BISP, named after former premier late Benazir Bhutto.

He said that the federal government should provide immediate financial assistance to the flood-affected families through the BISP. He emphasised the BISP was a “proven, transparent, and efficient mechanism capable of delivering direct support” to the country’s most vulnerable populations.

“This is not the time for political point-scoring. It is a time for solidarity and action. The government must mobilise all available resources to assist those in need through BISP’s transparent system,” he added.

Read more here:

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...