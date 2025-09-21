Safe commute is a woman’s right

YOUNG women who often travel alone for work and studies have to face daily challenges due to the lack of safe and reliable public transport. Most buses and vans are overcrowded, with little or no space reserved for women, and feeling uncomfortable owing to a variety of reasons, therefore, becomes a daily challenge. It is not rare for them to wait for hours or be forced to spend extra money just to avoid unsafe situations.

This reliance on costly options, such as rickshaws, cabs or ride-hailing services, consumes a significant portion of their monthly budgets. For students, mobility issues often become the reason to dis-continue education. In both cases, it is a barrier to women’s participation in society and the national workforce.

Now that we find a good number of women drivers and motorcyclists on streets across the country’s urban centres, the time seems right to move to the next level; women drivers in ride-hailing services, including those on two-wheelers.

Once such services are available, women would definitely feel far more secure using this option, while it would also provide new employment oppor-tunities for women drivers.

The relevant authorities should collaborate with private service providers to expand women-only vehicles and motorcycles, while also expanding the current low-scale operations of women-only buses to facilitate safe and comfortable commute for women.

A safe commute, after all, is not a privilege; it is a basic right and necessity, and, without it, women would continue to remain deprived of their right to have equal and fair opportunities.

Tooba Tariq

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025