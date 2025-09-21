E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Pakistan, Iran chambers ink MoU to boost trade

Saleem Shahid Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 11:10am

QUETTA: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Kerman Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

The agreement was signed in Kerman, a province of Iran, by Asfandyar Khan Manndokhail, Chairman of the Pak-Iran Business Council at the FPCCI, and Seyed Mehdi Tabibzadeh, President of the Kerman Chamber.

Under the agreement, both parties will facilitate direct business linkages between their members and will exchange trade information, publications, and market insights on a reciprocal basis.

Mr Manndokhail told Dawn both sides will support participation in national and international exhibitions, organise trade missions and conduct market research initiatives. “They will work jointly to remove barriers to bilateral trade and promote industrial cooperation,” he said.

The agreement will be in effect indefinitely but includes provisions for periodic review to ensure its continued progress, Manndokhail added.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Pak Iran Ties
Pakistan

