German diplomat celebrates children’s day at MALC’s centre

Shazia Hasan Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am
Consul General of Germany Thomas Eberhard Schultz distributes goodie bags among children at MALC’s Centre for the Rehabilitation of Children with Physical and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities. —Fahim Siddiqi /White Star
KARACHI: Children’s Day in Germany is celebrated on September 20 every year. This year on German Children’s Day, the Consul General of Germany in Karachi, Thomas Eberhard Schultz, joined the children and staff of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre’s (MALC) Centre for the Rehabilitation of Children with Physical and Neurodevelopmental Disabilities to celebrate the day.

The theme of this year’s Children’s Day, ‘Children’s Rights: Building Blocks for Democracy’, was highlighted by the distinguished guests, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of every child.

The consul general toured the rehabilitation facilities and interacted with children undergoing therapy in various rooms including Behavioral Therapy Room, Remedial Therapy Room, Speech Therapy Room, Sensory Room and Occupational Therapy Room. He also distributed goodie bags and assistive devices among the children.

While speaking on the occasion, Consul General Schultz said that it was truly an honour for him to meet the children at the MALC’s centre on Children’s Day. “Whether they are normal or disabled, Germany celebrates children’s right to grow with dignity and safety, while making sure that they be given equal opportunities,” he said.

Earlier, MALC CEO Mervyn Lobo expressed his deep gratitude to the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi for its continued support.

“Your presence has made this day unforgettable for our children. Above all, we extend a heartfelt thank you to the people of Germany for partnering with MALC in this noble cause since 1962,” he said.

Department of Empowerment of Persons and Disabilities Secretary Tuaha Farooqui also said that their department will also do all that it can to arrange for any needed assistive devices or equipment for the Centre. He said that he will also inform the chief minister of Sindh about the good work being carried out at the Centre.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

