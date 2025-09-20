E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Asia Cup: Pakistan cancel pre-match press conference ahead of redemption clash with India

Abdul Ghaffar | Dawn.com Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 06:56pm

Pakistan on Saturday cancelled their pre-match press conference ahead of their second encounter with India in the men’s Asia Cup tomorrow, according to a statement by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“Pakistan will not be holding their pre-match press conference today,” ACC said in a short statement.

Andy Pycroft will be officiating the match as the referee again after last week’s controversy.

A senior Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed to Dawn.com that the board had moved on after Pycroft’s ‘apology’ and had no issue with his appointment for the Pakistan-India match.

The Group A clash between the fierce rivals last Sunday ended on a bitter note when Indian players refused to shake hands with their opponents.

It was the first meeting between the regional neighbours since a four-day conflict in May left more than 70 people dead.

While the match itself passed without incident, there was no shaking of hands between the captains at the toss or among the players at the end.

Then, at the post-match ceremony, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav seemingly ‘politicised’ the victory by bringing up the Pahalgam terrorist attack in India-occupied Kashmir, over which the two countries fought a four-day military conflict in May, saying the victory was “a perfect gift” for his country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) called for match referee Andy Pycroft’s immediate removal for a code of conduct “violation” and considered withdrawing from the tournament before going ahead with Wednesday’s match. The board alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Indian counterpart Yadav before the match.

Pakistan’s last group game — which they won easily against the United Arab Emirates — was delayed for an hour due to the stand-off before the matter was resolved with Pycroft’s apology.

Indian media have reported that the team plans to stick to its no-handshake policy for Sunday’s clash.

India won all three of their group games, narrowly edging out a brave Oman by 21 runs in Abu Dhabi on Friday, as well as beating Pakistan by seven and the UAE by nine wickets respectively.

Last Sunday’s match had been coloured from the start by calls from across the border to ‘boycott’ the fixture. It seems the pressure got to the players as well, with the Indian team refusing to shake hands, as is customary, at the toss and after the match.

A potential third India-Pakistan showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are the favourites to retain the crown.

Pakistan and India advanced to the next stage from Group ‘A’, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group ‘B’.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

