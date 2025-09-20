E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Wild olive grafting gets underway in Khyber

Our Correspondent Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:59am

KHYBER: The district agriculture department in Khyber has started grafting of wild olive in different parts of the district.

Officials said that out of the total 200,000 grafting target in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100,000 wild olive plants would be grafted in Khyber only.

They said that in the initial stage of the grafting campaign, the district agriculture department has imparted training to local farmers in Thora Vaila area of Zakhakhel while farmers in other localities too would be trained in grafting procedure of wild olive plants which were found in abundance in the mountainous areas of Zakhakhel and Tirah valley.

They said that the objective of converting wild olive trees into genuine olive producing trees was to benefit the local community through their involvement in a financially productive farming activity.

They said that the grafting campaign would be completed in one month’s time which would also provide earning opportunities to local people alongside having positive impact on local farming.

“It will help improve local economy in the long run while it will also help in reducing the intensity of current negative effects of climate change in years to come”, they added.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

