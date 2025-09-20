Motorway police DSP suspended over corruption allegations

RAWALPINDI: A deputy superintendent of Motorway Police was suspended over his alleged involvement in corrupt practices at weigh stations.

A notification issued by the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday said DSP Mohammad Younas Khan, posted as beat commander, Beat-04, M-1 Motorway North Zone, has been suspended. He has been placed at the Regional Office, North Region, with immediate effect until further orders.

Meanwhile, Additional Inspector General (AIG) North Region, NHMP, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan, visited the Khairabad Sector Office.

He was welcomed by DIG North Zone Afzal Ahmed Kausar, DIG Motorway North Zone Salman Ali Khan, and other senior officers. Upon his arrival, a contingent presented a ceremonial guard of honour.

A commemorative tree was also planted to mark the occasion. During the visit, DIG North Zone briefed the AIG on overall performance, objectives, ongoing challenges and strategic plans for the future.

Later, the AIG addressed an open house meeting attended by officers, personnel, and staff of all ranks from across the region.

He stressed that ensuring the safety and timely assistance of travelers must remain the department’s top priority. He said honesty and courteous conduct were the defining traits of the NHMP and urged all personnel to uphold these values in their duties.

The AIG said that corruption and unethical behavior would not be tolerated. He also emphasised strict enforcement of the Axle Load Control Regime (ALCR) and a zero-tolerance policy against overloaded vehicles to protect road infrastructure.

He said the adoption of modern technology was being expanded to improve operational performance and road safety.

In light of floods and landslides, he directed that alternate routes be identified promptly to ensure smooth traffic flow, and that the public be informed immediately through all available channels.

Sector commanders were directed to remain present in affected areas to monitor the situation effectively.

The AIG also stressed close coordination with district administrations and other departments to support rescue and relief operations.

Reaffirming the department’s commitment to the welfare of its officers and personnel, he assured that all possible steps would be taken for staff wellbeing.

At the conclusion of the meeting, officers and staff shared their concerns, to which the AIG responded by issuing immediate directives for their resolution.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025