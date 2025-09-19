E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Pakistan Post resolves international mail backlog via Doha

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 11:35am

RAWALPINDI: Following a two-week suspension of international mail, Pakistan Post has resumed transporting parcels to final destinations via Qatar Post.

Pakistan Airlines will deliver the mail to Doha, and then Qatar Post will dispatch it to its final destination through its network.

A senior official of the Directorate of Pakistan Post told Dawn that Etihad Airways suspended the uplift of all categories of international mail from September 1 because Pakistan Post had failed to pay its outstanding dues exceeding Rs200 million for transporting the mail.

He mentioned that only Pakistan International Airlines was currently handling the international mail in countries where its flights operate. However, he added that over 6,000 letters and parcels had been pending for the past two weeks as the private airline refused to transport them.

Over 6,000 pending letters and parcels are now dispatched through Qatar Post

He explained that the matter had been reported to the federal government, which decided to seek assistance from Qatar Post to deliver the mail through its system in countries where PIA does not operate.

To resolve this issue, he further noted that discussions were held with Qatar Post to forward Pakistan Post’s mail via Doha. The additional director of operations at Pakistan Post, who was in the UAE for the Council of Administration (CA) and Postal Operational Council (POC) sessions, also held a meeting with his Qatar counterpart to reinforce this request.

He expressed that Qatar Post has now agreed to offer its Closed Transit Service to Pakistan Post.

When contacted, Pakistan Post Director Abid Mehmood stated that the mail service between Pakistan and Qatar has resumed, and Pakistan Post will now deliver letters, parcels, and other mail through Qatar Post.

He explained that due to financial constraints, Pakistan Post was unable to pay the outstanding dues to private airlines, and the finance ministry had been asked for a bailout package to prevent future issues.

He further mentioned that following the agreement between Pakistan Post and Qatar Post, all categories of mail, letters, parcels, and EMS will be sent to Doha in closed transit via PIA flights, after which Qatar Post will forward consignments to their final destinations through its partner airlines.

On the topic of mail delivery to the United States of America, Mr Mehmood said that under the new tax regime, letters and parcels had been suspended, but new regulations have been issued.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...