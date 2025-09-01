Pakistan suspends mail to US amid tariff hike

RAWALPINDI: More than 25 countries of the world, including Pakistan, have temporarily suspended mail delivery to the United States after the US imposed new taxes and duties.

Because of this situation, the Pakistan Post has also stopped delivering booked mail to the US because it fears it will be returned under the new US rules.

The US government has suspended the previous duty-free facility under an executive order number 14324 on July 25. The US move has severely affected postal communications to the US worldwide because now all types of mail delivery to the US will have to pay duties and taxes under the new system.

All major countries of the world, including China, the UK, Japan. Austria, Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany, France, Russia, Singapore, have temporarily stopped mail delivery to the US because airlines have also shown their inability to deliver mail.

The countries hit by the US move have taken up the matter with the US through the Universal Postal Union, a UN agency, which is taking steps to resolve the dispute.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025