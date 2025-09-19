Pharaoh’s stolen bracelet melted down, sold for $4,000

CAIRO: Egyptian police said on Thursday they arrested a museum employee and three alleged accomplices after a priceless ancient gold bracelet was stolen from Cairo’s Egyptian Museum, sold for about $4,000 and then melted down.

The 3,000-year-old bracelet, a gold band adorned with lapis lazuli beads, dated back to the reign of Amenemope, a pharaoh of Egypt’s 21st Dynasty (1070-945 BC).

It was reported missing on Saturday by museum staff, a statement from Egypt’s interior ministry said, adding that it had been kept in a locked metal safe inside the museum’s conservation lab. It said a restoration specialist working at the museum stole the bracelet on Sept 9 while on duty.

A silver trader in central Cairo helped facilitate the sale, the police said, first to a gold dealer for 180,000 Egyptian pounds ($3,735), who then sold it to a worker at a gold foundry for 194,000 pounds ($4,025). The bracelet was then melted down along with other scrap gold, the ministry said. The suspects were taken into custody and confessed to the crime, according to authorities.

Security camera footage shared by the Egyptian interior ministry appeared to show a man handing over a sum of money before cutting a gold bracelet in two. It was not clear whether the bracelet shown is the same ancient piece stolen from the museum.

Egyptian media outlets had earlier reported the loss was discovered during an inventory check ahead of the “Treasures of the Pharaohs” exhibition scheduled in Rome next month.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025