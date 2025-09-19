E-Paper | September 19, 2025

‘Minister’ generated by AI addresses Albania’s legislature

AFP Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 05:46am
ALBANIA’s AI-generated ‘minister speaks during a parliamentary session in Tirana.—AFP
ALBANIA’s AI-generated ‘minister speaks during a parliamentary session in Tirana.—AFP

TIRANA: Albania’s new AI-generated minister addressed parliament for the first time on Thursday, defending its role as “not here to replace people, but to help them”.

The world’s first AI government minister was appointed last week by Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama.

“Some have called me ‘unconstitutional’ because I am not a human being,” the AI — dubbed Diella, or “sun” in Albanian — told parliament in a video, appearing as a woman dressed in a traditional Albanian costume. It was unclear how the video was generated or the origin of the speech. “Let me remind you, the real danger to constitutions has never been the machines but the inhumane decisions of those in power,” the bot said.

Last week Rama said the AI would be entrusted with all decisions on public tenders, making them “100 per cent corruption-free and every public fund submitted to the tender procedure will be perfectly transparent”.

Diella was launched in January as an AI-powered virtual assistant to help people use the official e-Albania platform, which provides documents and services. Albania ranks 80th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s corruption index.

The mayor of the capital Tirana, a former close associate of Rama, has been in pretrial detention for months on suspicion of corruption in the awarding of public contracts and money laundering.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

THE signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Wednesday is...
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...