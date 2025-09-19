Strong action urged against child abuse at seminaries, schools

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights on Thursday urged strong action to protect children from abuse at seminaries and schools, declaring that no child should suffer in the name of education.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri at Parliament House, reviewed disturbing reports of corporal punishment, torture, and sexual abuse at religious seminaries across Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtun­khwa. Officials from federal and provincial departments briefed the committee on steps taken to address the issue.

Senator Samina Zehri stressed that the state’s foremost responsibility was to protect children. She clarified that the aim was not to target legitimate religious institutions but to eliminate abuse through oversight and accountability. She expressed concern over the lack of proper registration, financial transparency, and monitoring of these institutions.

She called for strict measures, including regular inspections of madressahs, mandatory parent-teacher engagement, teacher training on child protection, and a ban on corporal punishment. She also highlighted alarmingly low conviction rates in reported cases, warning that without prosecution and deterrence, the cycle of abuse would continue unchecked.

Senator Aimal Wali Khan added that many madressahs had turned into revenue-generating systems instead of being integrated into the national education framework. He pushed for legislation to ensure transparency and bring seminaries under mainstream education boards.

Other members recommended district-level monitoring and harmonised provincial laws to safeguard children.

The committee also examined a case at COMSATS University involving derogatory remarks made against a student’s financial background and late father. The incident, which occurred during a class presentation in June, was said to have been reconciled later, with the instructor even gifting a laptop to the student.

Despite this, Senator Samina Zehri said such incidents highlighted deeper problems. She stressed that no student should face humiliation over financial circumstances, which could cause lasting psychological harm. She called on universities to promote compassion and respect, urging training for teachers and students in communication, tolerance, and mental health awareness.

The meeting further addressed the plight of Pakistani citizens imprisoned abroad. Briefings from the ministries of foreign affairs and interior revealed ongoing consular efforts, but admitted challenges such as lack of prisoner transfer agreements, limited resources, and gaps in documentation.

Senator Samina Zehri pressed for stronger action, demanding country-wise data, systematic tracking of cases, and transparent reporting. She urged the ministries to develop a coordinated national strategy with timelines for legal aid, consular support, and rehabilitation of returnees. A detailed action plan is to be presented at the next session.

