E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Sherry Rehman urges govt to immediately extend BISP aid to flood-hit families

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 11:15am

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has urged the government to immediately extend Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) aid to nearly three million flood-affected families across the country.

“Delays in financial transfers are causing misery among three million people. Instead of new mini-budgets, the country should mobilise international support, just as it did in 2022,” Senator Rehman said, chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change.

The committee endorsed her recommendation. It also directed authorities to map the country’s waterways, identify blockages along the Indus River and its tributaries, and explore affordable water storage solutions.

Members of the committee expressed concern over “faulty forecasts” of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Senator Rehman directed the relevant officials to share detailed data of affected people and improve relief camp standards and ensure proper water, electricity and health services in these camps.

Read more here.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...