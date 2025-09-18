Sherry Rehman urges govt to immediately extend BISP aid to flood-hit families

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has urged the government to immediately extend Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) aid to nearly three million flood-affected families across the country.

“Delays in financial transfers are causing misery among three million people. Instead of new mini-budgets, the country should mobilise international support, just as it did in 2022,” Senator Rehman said, chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change.

The committee endorsed her recommendation. It also directed authorities to map the country’s waterways, identify blockages along the Indus River and its tributaries, and explore affordable water storage solutions.

Members of the committee expressed concern over “faulty forecasts” of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Senator Rehman directed the relevant officials to share detailed data of affected people and improve relief camp standards and ensure proper water, electricity and health services in these camps.

