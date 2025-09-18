E-Paper | September 18, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Parochialism deplored

News agencies Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 09:55am

MANCHAR LAKE (Dadu): Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strongly deplored parochialism and said that those who believe in such politics are the enemies of the country and would never be able to serve the people. He was addressing a large gathering of fishermen, peasants and villagers shortly after flying in here from Larkana this afternoon [Sept 17] on the third day of his tour of flood-affected areas of Dadu and Larkana districts… .

…[M]r Bhutto said if Pakistan develops then all provinces will also progress and the whole country will achieve its goal. Mr Bhutto said he was visiting Sind not because he was Sindhi, but … in his capacity as Prime Minister he always would go to that place where he was needed. He said when there was earthquake in Sarhad he went there. During floods in the Punjab he visited Punjab and now he was touring the flood affected areas of Sind to know the sufferings of the people.

He said that natural calamities do not discriminate between the rich and the poor, local or non-local… . He said when there was spate in River Indus it did not even spare Sind. It did not ask whether to which caste or creed they belong to or which language they speak.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

