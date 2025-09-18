Fighting diabetes

I and my wife are diabetic, using insulin now for 14 years, and are currently facing various complications. Diabetes has quietly emerged as one of the most serious health threats facing Pakistan. With nearly 33 to 34.5 million Pakistanis currently living with diabetes, our nation now bears one of the highest burdens of the disease globally. Even more alarming is the fact that around 27 per cent of these cases remain undiagnosed, leaving millions unaware of the dangers brewing within their bodies.

The statistics are staggering. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 31.4pc of adults aged 20-79 years in Pakistan suffer from diabetes; almost one in three. This figure should serve as a wake-up call, because it represents not only a health emergency, but also a looming social and economic crisis.

Diabetes is far more than a matter of ‘high sugar’. It is a silent killer that, if left uncontrolled, leads to devastating complications: heart disease, blindness, kidney failure, nerve damage and even amputations. These outcomes strip families of breadwinners, plunge households deeper into poverty, and place unbearable pressure on an already overstretched healthcare system.

While cardiovascular diseases and cancer are often at the centre of health debates, diabetes remains dangerously underestimated. Yet, it accounts for about 4-6pc of all deaths in Pakistan, ranking among the leading causes of mortality. The country cannot afford to ignore this growing crisis any longer.

Pakistan needs a comprehensive pre-vention strategy. Public health campaigns that promote healthy diets, physical activity, and reduced sugar intake must be launched in schools, workplaces and in communities. Screening and early detection programmes are essential, particularly for high-risk groups.

Access to affordable medicines, insulin and glucometers should be guaranteed at public hospitals. Finally, establishing a national diabetes registry and adopting digital health solutions will allow for better tracking, monitoring and timely intervention.

Diabetes is not just a healthcare issue; it is a development challenge. A nation where nearly one-third of adults are at the risk of severe disability or premature death cannot hope to achieve sustainable progress. The crisis is real, but it is not insurmountable. With political will, in-vestment in prevention, and widespread community education, Pakistan can still turn the tide. The choice before us is stark: act decisively now, or face a future where diabetes silently overwhelms our families, our economy, and our collective wellbeing.

Riaz Ahmed

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025