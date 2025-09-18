E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder quits, citing ‘loss of independence’

AFP Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

WASHINGTON: The co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s has resigned from the ice cream brand after saying his company, known for its social activism, has lost “the independence to pursue our values” under the ownership of British giant Unilever.

Jerry Greenfield’s announcement follows the company’s failure in 2022 to block Unilever from selling its ice cream in West Bank settlements, which Ben & Jerry’s said would run counter to its values.

Greenfield said he could “no longer, in good conscience, and after 47 years, remain an employee” of the Vermont-based company, according to a statement published on X by co-founder Ben Cohen late on Tuesday.

The brand was founded by the two school friends in 1978 and acquired by Unilever in 2000. It is now owned by the Magnum Ice Cream Company, a Unilever subsidiary.

Greenfield said his firm “has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power” at a time when the current US administration is “attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women and the LGBTQ community.”

“It’s profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone,” he added.

A Magnum spokesperson disagreed with Greenfield’s perspective, saying the company sought to engage both co-founders in a constructive conversation on how to strengthen Ben & Jerry’s powerful values-based position in the world.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

