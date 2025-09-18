Attock admin flags off 14 relief trucks for flood-affected people

TAXILA: As many as fourteen truckloads of relief goods worth Rs10 million were dispatched by the district administration of Attock on Wednesday to flood-affected areas on Sunday as part of an ongoing rehabilitation effort.

The convoy was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, who said the people of Attock stand firmly with flood victims and will continue to support them until their full rehabilitation.

He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Anil Saeed, Chief Executive District Education Authority Dr Muhammad Azhar, Assistant Commissioner Anza Abbasi, District Officer Directorate General Industries Rabia Naseem, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Zaheer Ahmed Khan, District Food Controller Muhammad Hasnat and other officials.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, the deputy commissioner said that in line with the directives of the Punjab chief minister, a convoy of 25 trucks is being sent in phases to flood-affected regions.

“In the first two phases, around nine trucks have already been dispatched, and now another convoy comprising 14 trucks is leaving,” he said.

He explained that these trucks carry essential relief goods, including food items, medicines, clothing, mosquito nets, repellents, sprays, and other necessities.

“Today’s consignment also contains nearly 10,000 relief bags, which would benefit over 10,000 families in flood-affected areas,” he added.

Mr Raza said the relief goods have been contributed by government departments, philanthropists, and assistant commissioners of all six tehsils across the district and other institutions, reflecting the collective resolve of Attock’s citizens to support flood victims.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Akahori Takeshi, visited the Taxila Museum on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Ms Humera Naz, Curator of the Taxila Museum, who briefed the distinguished guest about the rich heritage of the Gandhara Civilisation and appreciated the efforts of the Directorate General of Archaeology, Punjab, in preserving this invaluable heritage.

This visit further strengthens the cultural and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Japan, fostering cooperation in the fields of archaeology and heritage preservation.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025