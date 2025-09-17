E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing charged with murder

AFP Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am
Charlie Kirk (left) and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve watch as The Village People perform during an event of the Turning Point USA in Washington on Jan 19.—AFP/file
PROVO: The suspect in the murder of prominent US conservative political activist Charlie Kirk has been formally charged with his murder, prosecutors in Utah announced on Tuesday.

Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead last week during a speaking event on a Utah university campus. He was the founder of the influential conservative youth political group Turning Point USA.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tyler Robinson used a rifle to shoot Kirk with a single bullet to the neck from a rooftop. He was arrested after a 33-hour manhunt.

“After reviewing the evidence that law enforcement has collected thus far, I am...charging Tyler James Robinson, age 22 with the following crimes,” Utah County attorney Jeff Gray told a press conference.

“Count one, aggravated murder, a capital offense, for intentionally or knowingly causing the death of Charlie Kirk under circumstances that created a great risk of death to others.” Six other charges include obstruction of justice and witness tampering, allegedly for ordering his room-mate to stay silent.

“I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty,” Gray added.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

