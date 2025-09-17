E-Paper | September 17, 2025

17 PTI lawmakers quit Senate panels

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 11:40am

ISLAMABAD: Seventeen PTI and allied senators sent their resignations from the Senate standing committees to Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday.

The application, signed by PTI’s parliamentary party leader Senator Syed Ali Zafar, said that the decision had been taken voluntarily in solidarity with incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan.

The senators who quit the panels included Ali Zafar, Azam Swati, Zeeshan Khanzada, Raja Nasir Abbas (MWM), Aon Abbas, Fawzia Arshad, Dost Muha­mmad, Mohsin Aziz, Hu­­mayun Mohmand, Dr Zarqa Suharwardi, Saiful­lah Khan Nyazee, Falak Naz, Rubina Naz, Mashal Yousafzai, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Faisal Javed.

Speaking to reporters at Parliament House, Senator Ali Zafar said that resignations of as many as 17 senators were being submitted as Imran Khan instructed him that there was no need to wait for all members.

The remaining resignations would be submitted soon, he added.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

