PCB to take final call over Asia Cup today

DUBAI: The Pakistan Cricket Board will take a final call regarding the national team’s participation in the Asia Cup on Wednesday after the handshake controversy that unfolded in their match against archrivals India.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet made any final decision regarding the Asia Cup,” PCB spokesperson Amir Mir said in a statement that came late on Tuesday night, following what Dawn learnt was a meeting involving officials from the board and the government in Islamabad.

“Consultations are ongoing in this regard, and a final decision will be made by tomorrow,” the spokesperson added. “The decision will be made keeping in view Pakistan’s interests.”

The PCB correspondence was followed by Pakistan’s decision to not hold their pre-match press conference ahead of their final Group ‘A’ fixture against hosts UAE.

The Pakistan team did, however, turn up for practice on the eve of the game.

“Pakistan has decided not to hold their pre-match press conference today,” a short message from the Asian Cricket Council said.

The PCB was awaiting a response from the International Cricket Council over a protest about match referee Andy Pycroft.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday’s politically charged clash with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

The PCB alleged that Pycroft told Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav before the match.

Pycroft is scheduled to be the match referee for the game on Wednesday as reports coming out from India claimed the ICC had rejected Pakistan’s demand.

“Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won’t be removed and their plea has been rejected,” an ICC source told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency on Tuesday.

According to PTI sources, Pakistan cancelled their pre-match press conference “to avoid questions on the widely reported threat of a pullout” from the tournament.

Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema had also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) alleging that it was on Pycroft’s insistence that team sheets weren’t exchanged between the two skippers on Sunday as is the norm.

Pakistan could potentially lose out on revenue worth $16 million if they forfeit their remaining Asia Cup matches, the PTI said.

It is understood that PCB is trying to work out a respectable solution by which Pycroft doesn’t officiate in their matches, added the agency. One proposal given by the PCB is to have Richie Richardson stand in its match against the UAE but whether that would happen or not is the big question.

If Pakistan beat the home side in Dubai they will face neighbours India again on Sunday in the next round.

Last Sunday’s seven-wicket defeat to India was the first time the rivals had faced off in cricket since the countries fought a brief but deadly border conflict in May.

According to PTI, the situation arose due to PCB’s international cricket director Usman Wahla, who didn’t apprise Salman about the rules and regulations that are to be followed during the tournament.

It is learnt that an irate PCB chief Mohsin, who is also the current chairman of the ACC, ordered the sacking of Walha on Monday “for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain”, PTI said.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025