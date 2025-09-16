E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Adolescence, The Studio dominate television’s Emmy Awards

AFP Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:10am
BRITISH actor Owen Cooper poses with his Outstanding Supporting Actor award for Adolescence.—AFP

LOS ANGELES: Searing teen murder saga Adolescence was the big winner at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, claiming eight prizes including best limited series, while The Pitt prevailed in a tight race for best drama at television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Seth Rogen’s Hollywood satire The Studio dominated the comedy categories, earning best series honors and an overall total of 13 Emmys — a record for comedies. Adolescence was arguably 2025’s most talked-about TV hit. The British series for Netflix is the grim cautionary tale of a fictional 13-year-old schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife.

Its examination of toxic masculinity among young boys, and the horrific messages they are exposed to via smartphones and social media, prompted debate around the world. “We never expected our little program to have such a big impact,” said co-creator Stephen Graham, who plays the teen suspect’s father.

The series earned a whopping 140 million views in its first three months on Netflix. Each of its four episodes is shot in a single take.

Adolescence won a total of eight Emmys including best limited series — awarded to shows that end after one season — as well as prizes for writing, directing, lead actor, supporting actress and supporting actor.

The latter went to 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who became the youngest male actor to win an Emmy. “Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here,” he said.

