Sindh and Punjab at odds over discrepancies in water flow data

As the swollen eastern rivers rage through Punjab towards downstream Sindh, there is some uncertainty about the total inflows at Guddu Barrage in Sindh, with different numbers circulated in the media, causing some measure of confusion.

Statements about a “super flood”, high flows in Chenab and multiple breaches across Punjab, caused considerable consternation in Sindh. Combined with inflows from the Indus, the amount of water heading towards Sindh was initially estimated to be around 900,000 cusecs.

These estimates were then revised downwards, with Sindh chief minister subsequently telling the media that a peak of 650,000 to 700,000 cusecs would be received at Guddu.

After hearing reports of discrepancies in flow data, a delegation of Sindh irrigation officials visited Panjnad on Sept 7. The officials, who spoke to Dawn on condition of anonymity, attributed the confusion about flows to discrepancies in Punjab’s data.

They noted a difference in the gauge installed at Chacharan Bridge in Rahim Yar Khan district, where the gauge indicates river flow patterns to Sindh before they reach Guddu Barrage.

