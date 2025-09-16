Luxembourg to recognise Palestinian statehood

Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel have told a parliamentary commission that their country intends to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly this month, according to Al Jazeera.

Bettel also said that he would propose a bill to parliament so that Luxembourg could take further measures, such as sanctions, local broadcaster RTL Letzebuerg reported.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-host a meeting on Palestinian recognition during the UNGA on September 22 in New York.