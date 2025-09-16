Three hydropower projects start generation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has completed three hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 63 megawatt (MW), which have begun generating electricity.

According to a statement issued here, these three projects will generate a total of Rs4.4 billion annual revenue.

Similarly, it stated that work was also under way on three 330MW of electricity flagship projects in Swat district, which would start producing electricity in the next two years.

“Work has also been accelerated on laying a 40-kilometer transmission line on the Swat corridor, which will be completed next year, paving the way for selling cheap electricity to the industrial sector of the province,” said secretary energy and power Muhammad Zubair Khan while chairing a review meeting on the progress of seven major ongoing hydropower projects, at the PEDO House the other day.

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Board chief briefed the meeting and said that three 63 MW hydropower projects, namely 40.8 MW Koto HPP Dir, 11.8 MW Karora Shangla and 10.2 MW Jabori Mansehra, had been successfully completed this year.

He said that work was underway on seven projects, including 300 MW Balakot Mansehra, 157MW Madain Swat, 88MW Gabral Kalam, 84MW Matiltan Swat, 69MW Lawi Chitral, 10.5MW Chapri Charkhel Kurram and 6.9MW Mujahideen Power Project Torghar.

On this occasion, the secretary energy termed the 40km long 132/220KV transmission line project from Matiltan to Madain as very important in the coming days and stressed completion of the project within the time frame at all cost.

The project director of the 300MW Balakot power project was also instructed to expedite the work. The energy secretary urged the project directors of 157MW Madai Swat and 88MW Gabral Kalam projects launched with the support of the World Bank in Swat to complete the projects at the earliest.

Lastly, Muhammad Zubair Khan informed all the project directors and officers that the energy department was monitoring physical progress of all the ongoing projects through the Gain Chart, so now there was no room for any delay.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025