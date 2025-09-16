E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Katcha gangs kidnap five men in Rujhan

A Correspondent Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Gangs of the katcha area abducted five persons, including two brothers, from the jurisdictions of Rujhan Mazari Police Station in tehsil Rujhan of district Rajanpur.

According to a police report, 12 armed men, including six nominated gangsters of Pat and Umrani gangs, kidnapped five men and managed to flee on a boat. Rujhan Police registered a case on report of the father of two kidnapped brothers.

Sources said five people were abducted just two kilometers from Rujhan Police Station when armed bandits took them away on a boat toward the katcha forest area. The incident that occurred in close proximity to the police station has raised serious concerns about the law and order and security situation.

The kidnapped individuals have been identified as Qazi Chand, Malik Naik, Shakeel Arain, Shabbir Arain, and Akram Arain. Following the incident, heavy police contingents reached the site but the gangsters had already fled.

It is pertinent to mention that the gangsters have become more active in flood season. Couple of days earlier, they opened fire on labourers working on the Manchan protection dyke in Rujhan. The driver of a truck was injured in the incident.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

