LAC board reviews projects

LAHORE: The 78th meeting of the board of governors of the Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, was held under the chairmanship of Razi Ahmed. The session explored new pathways for the preservation and promotion of language, literature, culture and national heritage.

Addressing the meeting, Razi remarked: “Alhamra is not merely an institution but a custodian of civilizational, intellectual and creative traditions. Each meeting of the Board enriches our collective vision, shaping Alhamra into a global cultural hub that embraces creativity, diversity, and modernity”.

Alhamra Executive Director Mahboob Alam said thoughtful planning ensured the success and lasting impact of every initiative, reflecting Alhamra’s commitment to intellectual depth and cultural continuity.

The meeting reviewed ongoing and upcoming projects, including intercollegiate and national theatre festivals, while emphasizing youth engagement, effective use of social media and innovative cultural participation.

The board members, including Nauman Kabir, Dr Samina Naseem, Imran Qureshi, Sofia Baidar, Salima Hashmi, Nayyar Ali Dada, Hammad Ghaznavi, Dr Neelum Naz, Abbas Tabish, Qudsia Raheem, Shahid Nadeem, Rafia (Finance) and others shared insights.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025