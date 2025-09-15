Foreign doctors say Israel systematically targeting Gaza children: report

Foreign doctors who have volunteered in Gaza say they have treated more than 100 children shot in the head or chest and that it was “clear evidence” that Israel is deliberately targeting minors in the enclave, Al Jazeera reports, citing testimonies published by Dutch daily Volkskrant.

According to the report, five out of 17 doctors described “encountering children under 15 with single bullet wounds to the head or chest”. They identified 114 such cases during their missions in Gaza. Many of the children died, while others survived with devastating injuries.

“This is not crossfire. These are war crimes,” American emergency physician Mimi Syed told Volkskrant. She documented 18 children shot in the head or chest.

Forensic pathologists consulted by Volkskrant reviewed X-rays and confirmed the wounds were consistent with long-range sniper or drone fire, not shrapnel from explosions.

