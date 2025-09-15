Mbappe shines as Real Madrid defeat Sociedad

BARCELONA: Kylian Mbappe was at his brilliant best as Real Madrid showed grit to claim a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, despite playing for an hour with 10 men after Dean Huijsen’s red card.

Mbappe and Arda Guler’s first-half goals were enough for Los Blancos to maintain their 100 per cent record, with Mikel Oyarzabal pulling one back for the hosts from the penalty spot.

Xabi Alonso’s side top the table on 12 points from four games, three ahead of second-placed Athletic Bilbao after they fell 1-0 against Deportivo Alaves to tarnish their own perfect start.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid earned their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over fourth-place Villarreal.

Real defender Huijsen was dismissed for pulling down Oyarzabal as he ran through on goal with Real leading 1-0 through Mbappe’s opener, and the Frenchman set up Guler for the second.

“The red card changed the game a bit but we weren’t afraid, we scored the second… we suffered as a team, but we go home with the three points,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“The start to the season has been very good, and mine too, but the season is nine months, 11 with a World Cup, so I have to play well for a lot more time (to come).”

Real lined up with Dani Carvajal at right-back, leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, while Fede Valverde was rested and Dani Ceballos came in.

Mbappe broke the deadlock after 12 minutes when he sprinted on to a loose back-pass, beating two defenders for pace before producing a clinical finish for his fourth league goal this season.

Real’s task grew harder when Spanish centre-back Huijsen, signed from Bournemouth this summer, was dismissed for pulling back Oyarzabal as he ran towards goal.

“For me it was a yellow card, (Militao) was close and the ball was not under control, and seeing the replay didn’t change my mind,” Alonso said.

“I asked about it, (the referee) explained it and it didn’t convince me.”

Despite their numerical disadvantage Guler doubled Real’s lead before the break with a neat finish after a superb run from French superstar Mbappe, who teed him up after floating inside from the left.

The hosts improved in the second half and won a penalty after a Carvajal handball, which Oyarzabal dispatched, but they could not find a way back.

Real’s victory ensures they will be sole leaders, as Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic stumbled in a Basque derby.

Alejandro Berenguer’s own goal, deflecting Denis Suarez’s cross into his own net, split the teams at San Mames as hosts Athletic dominated but could not avoid defeat by Alaves.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s Atletico suffered two defeats and a draw in their opening fixtures but produced a far more impressive display to triumph at their Metropolitano stadium against Villarreal with goals from Pablo Barrios and debutant Nico Gonzalez.

The Rojiblancos were forced to bring off Julian Alvarez, Robin Le Normand and David Hancko with knocks, a worry ahead of their Champions League opener at Liverpool on Wednesday.

“Our fans supported us today when we needed it most,” Atletico skipper Koke told Movistar. “Hopefully the [hurt] players rest well, we have a very important game against Liverpool.”

Simeone said he was pleased with his team’s performance and will find out more information on Sunday about the players who went off with knocks.

“It’s a shame we didn’t have the calm we needed [to score more], but I’m very happy with the team,” said Simeone.

“I haven’t spoken to the doctor about the players who went off hurt, but in general it’s discomfort, knocks — tomorrow we’ll know more.”

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025