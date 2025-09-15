E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Medical store looted

Published September 15, 2025

NAWABSHAH: Three motorcycle-riding armed robbers looted Rs7 million from a medical store owner on Sakrand road in the city on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said that Suhail Ahmed Shaikh, the medical store’s owner, was taking Rs7 million to pharma companies in his car when the three armed men on the motorcycle forced him to stop his vehicle, robbed him of the cash and sped away.

Shaikh tried to chase the criminals’ motorcycle but his car met an accident near Bilawal Chowk and he suffered serious injuries. He was brought to a private hospital where he was admitted for treatment, they said.

The Chemists & Druggists Association condemned the incident and demanded arrest of the culprits.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

