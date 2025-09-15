Indonesian team meets IGP

LAHORE: Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan retired Lt-General Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, along with his delegation, visited the Central Police Office in Lahore and met Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday.

The delegation included Indonesia’s Defense Attaché Colonel Hanro Hidayat Susanto, First Secretary Muhammad Sufyan Sir, Second Secretary Rika Gartaka, Protocol Officer Bonar, and other officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Punjab Police and Indonesia in the areas of security and training.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on Punjab Police’s reforms based on modern technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the Counter Terrorism Department, Crime Control Department, and welfare initiatives.

The delegation was also briefed about public service initiatives such as the Safe Cities Project, Virtual Women Police Stations, Child Protection Centers, Khidmat and Tahaffuz Marakaz, Misaq Centers, Tahaffuz Darsgah, and Foster Homes. It was agreed to benefit from each other’s experiences in the field of security and safety.

On this occasion, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that Indonesia’s rapid development and its leadership role in the Islamic world and the region are commendable.

Indonesian Ambassador appreciated Punjab Police’s role in the fight against terrorism, as well as the rapid progress in various areas of public service including community policing.

He said that Punjab and Indonesia police would exchange delegations to enhance training and capacity building. The IGP also briefed the delegation on the Central Police Dashboard, Human Resource Management, Police Station Record Management System, and community policing programs.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025