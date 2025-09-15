E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Indonesian team meets IGP

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 06:29am

LAHORE: Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan retired Lt-General Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, along with his delegation, visited the Central Police Office in Lahore and met Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday.

The delegation included Indonesia’s Defense Attaché Colonel Hanro Hidayat Susanto, First Secretary Muhammad Sufyan Sir, Second Secretary Rika Gartaka, Protocol Officer Bonar, and other officials.

During the meeting, both sides discussed further strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Punjab Police and Indonesia in the areas of security and training.

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on Punjab Police’s reforms based on modern technology and artificial intelligence, as well as the Counter Terrorism Department, Crime Control Department, and welfare initiatives.

The delegation was also briefed about public service initiatives such as the Safe Cities Project, Virtual Women Police Stations, Child Protection Centers, Khidmat and Tahaffuz Marakaz, Misaq Centers, Tahaffuz Darsgah, and Foster Homes. It was agreed to benefit from each other’s experiences in the field of security and safety.

On this occasion, IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that Indonesia’s rapid development and its leadership role in the Islamic world and the region are commendable.

Indonesian Ambassador appreciated Punjab Police’s role in the fight against terrorism, as well as the rapid progress in various areas of public service including community policing.

He said that Punjab and Indonesia police would exchange delegations to enhance training and capacity building. The IGP also briefed the delegation on the Central Police Dashboard, Human Resource Management, Police Station Record Management System, and community policing programs.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

PAKISTAN’S debt dynamics continue to paint a difficult fiscal picture. The latest State Bank debt bulletin shows...
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...